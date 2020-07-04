Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK) shares rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 23,143 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

