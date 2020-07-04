WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.91 ($0.62) and last traded at A$0.91 ($0.62), 85,294 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.63).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 42.32, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

WAM Active Company Profile (ASX:WAA)

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

