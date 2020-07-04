JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Shares Down 2%

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$28.20 ($19.32) and last traded at A$28.80 ($19.73), approximately 506,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$29.40 ($20.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$32.31.

In related news, insider Eugene Flood, Jr. sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$24.72 ($16.93), for a total transaction of A$163,028.40 ($111,663.29). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$32.03 ($21.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$160,001.90 ($109,590.34).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

