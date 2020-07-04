Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Shares Up 4.8%

Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), 341,685 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).

The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.89.

Yourgene Health Company Profile (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.