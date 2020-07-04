Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading 8.6% Higher

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products.

