Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95, approximately 21,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 69,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Kneat.com from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 million for the quarter.

Kneat.com Company Profile (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, and Canada. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

