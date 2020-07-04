Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (LON:BGUK) Shares Up 1.7%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.24), 156,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.20).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 million and a PE ratio of 910.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

