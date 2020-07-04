Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 565 ($6.95), 423,896 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.52).

The firm has a market cap of $314.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 341.50.

Renalytix Ai Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.