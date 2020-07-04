Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.05, 45,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 58,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.