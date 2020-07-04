Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL) shares were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.35, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

