Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 2.4%

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.82, 59,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 108,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Navios Maritime Containers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.