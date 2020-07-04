Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI)’s share price fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWTI)

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. It offers G-Reformer technology for converting natural gas into synthesis gas, an intermediate gas used by industry in the production of ammonia, methane, liquid fuels, and other downstream products.

