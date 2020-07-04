Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Shares Down 0.4%

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.27 ($1.55) and last traded at A$2.29 ($1.57), 7,042 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.30 ($1.58).

The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Servcorp Company Profile (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

