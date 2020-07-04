GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.64 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.64 ($0.44), 10,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GR Engineering Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GR Engineering Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.