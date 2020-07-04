RXP Services (ASX:RXP) Trading 3.6% Higher

RXP Services Ltd (ASX:RXP)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.20), 69,949 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.19).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

About RXP Services (ASX:RXP)

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services to corporations and government bodies in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for RXP Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXP Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.