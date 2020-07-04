TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78, 1,184,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,922,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 1,914.33% and a negative net margin of 47.59%.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.