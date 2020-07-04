Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.54 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.54 ($0.37), 296,677 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.52 ($0.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 million and a PE ratio of 49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.64.

Cadence Capital Company Profile (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

