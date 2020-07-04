BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Stock Price Up 1.9%

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 327.38 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 324 ($3.99), approximately 14,669 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($3.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

