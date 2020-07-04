WCM Global Growth (ASX:WQG) Trading Down 1.2%

WCM Global Growth Ltd (ASX:WQG) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.81) and last traded at A$1.21 ($0.83), 46,059 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.22 ($0.84).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.20.

WCM Global Growth Company Profile (ASX:WQG)

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

