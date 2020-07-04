Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Down 0.1%

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.50, 13,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 21,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

