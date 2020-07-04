Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)’s share price was down 15.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 243,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 245,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Slang Worldwide from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

