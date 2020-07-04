WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.34, 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

