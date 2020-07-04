Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,173 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,529% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $649,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $415,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 759,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,413,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,268. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

