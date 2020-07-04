Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 44,268 call options on the company. This is an increase of 260% compared to the average volume of 12,296 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Shares of XLY opened at $129.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $133.30.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.