DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.71 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

