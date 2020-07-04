Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.83

Media headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s analysis:

RIO opened at GBX 4,458.50 ($54.87) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($36.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,400.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,096.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($55.99) to GBX 4,540 ($55.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,436.67 ($54.60).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 32,364 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

