Uni Select (TSE:UNS) PT Set at C$12.00 by Laurentian

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) received a C$12.00 target price from Laurentian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Uni Select from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$8.57 on Thursday. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.91 million and a P/E ratio of -14.28.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$547.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$556.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uni Select will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

