Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Uni Select (TSE:UNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price target on Uni Select and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Uni Select from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Shares of UNS opened at C$8.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Uni Select has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.37.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$547.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$556.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.