Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VII. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

TSE VII opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.83. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

