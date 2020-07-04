Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.50

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.83.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

