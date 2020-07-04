CIBC Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

