Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.49. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

