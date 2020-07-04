Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.