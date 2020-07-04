ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

