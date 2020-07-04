BMO Capital Markets Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $48.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

