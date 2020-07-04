Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.