Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s current price.

ANCUF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

