Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

