DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Unity Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 256,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,295 shares of company stock valued at $741,063 over the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

