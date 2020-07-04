Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of FBK opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FB Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 44,750 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Carpenter III bought 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

