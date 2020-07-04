Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBMT. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

EBMT stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 119,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

