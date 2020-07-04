Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NYSE:AIG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

