Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

ATNM stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares in the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

