Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

