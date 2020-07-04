Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

CSTR opened at $11.30 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

