Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) versus ABIOMED (NYSE:ABMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Scientific and ABIOMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.61 $4.70 billion $1.58 22.39 ABIOMED $840.88 million 14.13 $203.01 million $4.74 55.66

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ABIOMED. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and ABIOMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 19 3 3.04 ABIOMED 1 4 3 0 2.25

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $44.65, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. ABIOMED has a consensus price target of $193.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.85%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 39.75% 18.24% 7.64% ABIOMED 24.14% 18.51% 16.31%

Summary

ABIOMED beats Boston Scientific on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

