Head to Head Contrast: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57%

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.49 -$16.04 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.83 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.82%. Given BE Semiconductor Industrs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industrs is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.