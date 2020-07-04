FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (OTCMKTS:BLX) Head to Head Survey

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 30.20% 8.22% 1.22%

1.9% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 1.93 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $290.82 million 1.52 $86.05 million N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.61%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

