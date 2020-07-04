Critical Analysis: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) & SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PER)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Extraction Oil & Gas and SandRidge Permian Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,255.51%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.04 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.59 SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 1.09 $17.29 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% SandRidge Permian Trust 76.92% 18.69% 18.69%

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

