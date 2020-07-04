T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) vs. NIO (OTCMKTS:NIO) Head to Head Comparison

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T3M and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIO $1.12 billion 8.56 -$1.62 billion ($1.59) -5.90

T3M has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Risk and Volatility

T3M has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for T3M and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A NIO 1 5 1 0 2.00

NIO has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential downside of 56.70%.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A NIO -138.04% N/A -62.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIO beats T3M on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T3M

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

